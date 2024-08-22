Woman critical after being shot in the shoulder outside bodega in Morrisania, The Bronx

The latest on a woman shot a block south of Crotona Park in the Bronx.

MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a woman was shot outside a bodega in the Bronx on Thursday.

The shooting happened in front of 1397 Franklin Ave., in the Morrisania section shortly before 4 p.m.

The victim, a 35-year-old woman, was sitting with a group of friends at the corner on folding chairs. She was sitting on a milk crate.

Eyewitness News obtained surveillance video that captured the frantic moments when gunfire rang out.

It's hard to tell from the video where the gunshots came from, but you can see a man in the street duck behind a parked car, and everyone else scrambling for cover.

Police say the 35-year-old victim was shot once in the shoulder.

Witnesses say after being struck; the woman was lying unconscious. Her friends tried to revive her, but she was unresponsive.

She was taken to St. Barnabas in critical condition.

Authorities describe the suspect as a male, wearing red shorts and a black ski mask.

It's unclear at this time if the victim was the intended target.

No further details have been provided, and the investigation is ongoing.

Residents say this is the second time gunfire erupted on this corner in less than a week.

