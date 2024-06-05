Man stabbed on southbound No. 2 subway train in the Bronx: police

MELROSE, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was stabbed on subway train in the Bronx on Wednesday.

Authorities say the stabbing happened just after 3 p.m. at the Jackson Avenue subway station in the Melrose section.

They say a male victim was stabbed on a southbound No. 2 train.

He was taken to Lincoln Hospital. The victim's condition is unknown.

No further details have been provided at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

