MTA hero: Bus operator Robert Hernandez helps reunite missing child with family

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- This week's hero is bus operator Robert Hernandez.

Robert was operating a Q22 bus along Beach Channel Drive and 35th Street in Queens last month when he saw a child standing on the corner without a jacket, shoes, or socks.

While he was waiting at the traffic light, Robert asked the 10-year-old if he needed help, brought him on the bus and called the command center and the NYPD for assistance.

NYPD and EMS arrived on the scene and found out the child had run away from home.

He was quickly reunited with his family. As a father himself, Robert knew how important it was to get the child back home.

Robert has been a bus operator for nearly a year and says his favorite part of the job is making sure his passengers get to their destinations safely.

