Suspect tied to teen's murder in Bronx through DNA collected at border, police say

BRONX (WABC) -- A man was arrested on multiple charges Wednesday in the death of a 16-year-old killed last summer in the Bronx.

Kenhy Sarrias-Buelvas, 37, was charged with killing a 16-year-old boy Aug. 23 after detectives used DNA collected by Customs and Border Protection agents when he crossed the border in Laredo, Texas in December 2023.

The DNA matched a sweatshirt detectives recovered from a laundromat dryer. Surveillance video showed the suspect throwing the sweatshirt in the dryer as he fled the shooting last August.

Sarrias-Buelvas is believed to be from Colombia and was selling marijuana from a van while working at a legitimate job at a Manhattan car dealership, police say.

Detectives believe he fatally shot Kemari Sanders in a botched robbery attempt.

Sanders, riding on a moped with a friend, was struck in the neck and died in October.

