Bronx teen shot, critically injured hours after 35-year-old woman shot in back

CROTONA PARK EAST, Bronx (WABC) -- A teenager is in critical condition after being shot in the neck while riding a moped in the Bronx.

The incident happened in the Crotona Park East section just after 1 a.m. Friday.

The suspect in the shooting was able to run away after firing.

The violence comes hours after a 35-year-old woman was hit by gunfire in the back.

Police say she was sitting outside of a bodega nearby in the Morrisania section of the Bronx.

She was taken to the same hospital as the teen who was shot on the moped in critical condition.

A bystander told Eyewitness News the scene turned chaotic.

"Everybody just started running and that's when I saw her fall on the floor," she said.

Neighbors say the shooting in front of "O and V Deli" on Franklin Avenue is the second time gunfire erupted on that corner in less than a week.

Eyewitnesses say they believe the man who opened fire yesterday and injured the 35-year-old woman, is the same man who fired shots earlier in the week.

Both shootings were in the 42nd precinct, which has had 23 shootings so far this year -- the exact same number as this time last year.

