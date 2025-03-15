Fire inside Flatbush apartment leaves 1 person hurt

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Fire crews in Brooklyn are working to get a blaze under control that left one person injured.
It happened on Veronica Place and Snyder Avenue in the Flatbush section just after 5 a.m.
The fire apparently broke out on the top floor of the four-story building where the person was hurt.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.