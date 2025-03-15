Fire inside Flatbush apartment leaves 1 person hurt

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Fire crews in Brooklyn are working to get a blaze under control that left one person injured.

It happened on Veronica Place and Snyder Avenue in the Flatbush section just after 5 a.m.

The fire apparently broke out on the top floor of the four-story building where the person was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

