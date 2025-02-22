6 injured in apartment fire in Brooklyn

An apartment fire in Brooklyn injured six people late Friday.

The flames broke out at 11:40 Friday night on Hawthorne Street near Bedford and Rogers Avenues in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.

The FDNY says one victim was taken to the hospital, but five others refused medical attention.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

