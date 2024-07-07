Man killed, 3 others injured in Brooklyn boat collision

GERRITSEN BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was killed in a boat collision in Brooklyn.

It happened Saturday in the water near Avenue X in Gerritsen Beach.

The three people who survived the crash were all taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

There are no details yet on what led to the collision.

