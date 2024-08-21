Police investigating body parts found in Brooklyn Bridge Park

Phil Taitt has the latest in Brooklyn Heights.

Phil Taitt has the latest in Brooklyn Heights.

Phil Taitt has the latest in Brooklyn Heights.

Phil Taitt has the latest in Brooklyn Heights.

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are conducting a death investigation after human remains were found in Brooklyn Bridge Park.

The discovery was made just after midnight Wednesday.

It comes the same week a skull and bones were also found inside the park.

NYPD has since been scouring the park as their investigation expands. Details surrounding the discoveries remain sparse as police have yet to release many answers.

Medical examiners are expected to determine the cause of death.

It has yet to be revealed whether the remains found Monday morning and overnight Wednesday are connected.

ALSO READ | Man charged with concealing corpse after woman's remains found in sleeping bag

Sonia Rincon has the latest on the suspect charged.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.