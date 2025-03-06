Parents charged after 4-year-old dies amid possible fentanyl exposure in Brooklyn shelter

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The parents of a 4-year-old boy who died after possible exposure to fentanyl inside a family shelter in Brooklyn have been charged.

The boy's parents, 26-year-old Miriam Elkayam and 32-year-old Witzchok Sklar, are both charged with abandonment of a child and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

They are expected to be arraigned on Thursday.

The child was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center around 8 a.m. Tuesday after suffering a medical episode. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The boy and his parents were living at the Women in Need shelter on Glenwood Road in the East Flatbush section.

Police recovered drug paraphernalia from the scene after police say the father admitted to having fentanyl in the apartment.

Preliminary toxicology and autopsy results indicate the child may have had a medical condition, possibly a viral infection.

Hatzalah medics administered Narcan to the unresponsive boy, but it was not effective.

Further testing should reveal the nature of the viral infection.

Representatives for the shelter released a statement saying they are devastated and, "we are working closely with the NYPD to support their ongoing investigation. We remain committed as ever to fostering a safe and supportive environment for all families that call a WIN shelter home."

