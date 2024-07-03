Police chase leads to crash involving MTA bus in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn; 7 injured

BEDFORD STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Several people were injured after a police chase led to a crash involving an MTA bus in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

MTA officials say a B52 bus was involved in a crash with a vehicle during a police chase at the intersection of Malcolm X Boulevard and Gates Avenue in Bedford Stuyvesant around 1:30 p.m.

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene, where it appeared the MTA bus and at least three other vehicles sustained damage.

FDNY officials say seven people suffered minor injuries.

It's unclear if the all the injured victims were passengers on the bus, or the other vehicles.

No further details have been provided.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

