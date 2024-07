Bath Beach stabbing leaves man in critical condition

BATH BEACH (WABC) -- A man was stabbed on Shore Parkway in the Bath Beach section of Brooklyn.

The incident happened just after 5:15 Monday morning.

He was taken to NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn in critical condition.

The stabbing occured near a car accident on the westbound Belt Parkway.

Right now, that crash appears to be unrelated to the stabbing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

