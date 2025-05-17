Police in Brooklyn searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run of 55-year-old man

Police are on the hunt for the driver of a burgundy Ford Explorer with Pennsylvania license plates.

Police are on the hunt for the driver of a burgundy Ford Explorer with Pennsylvania license plates.

Police are on the hunt for the driver of a burgundy Ford Explorer with Pennsylvania license plates.

Police are on the hunt for the driver of a burgundy Ford Explorer with Pennsylvania license plates.

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are searching for a driver who fatally struck a man in Brooklyn.

Investigators say a burgundy Ford Explorer hit the 55-year-old man at the corner of Fulton Street and Washington Avenue in the Cypress Hills section as he crossed the street.

The incident happened Saturday just before 12:30 a.m.

The man was taken to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle did not remain on the scene.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

ALSO READ: Man arrested in connection to deadly stabbing inside Lower Manhattan subway station