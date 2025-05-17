Police in Brooklyn searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run of 55-year-old man

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are searching for a driver who fatally struck a man in Brooklyn.
Investigators say a burgundy Ford Explorer hit the 55-year-old man at the corner of Fulton Street and Washington Avenue in the Cypress Hills section as he crossed the street.
The incident happened Saturday just before 12:30 a.m.
The man was taken to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The vehicle did not remain on the scene.
