Police in Brooklyn searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run of 55-year-old man

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, May 17, 2025 12:03PM
NYPD says 55-year-old man killed in hit-and-run
Police are on the hunt for the driver of a burgundy Ford Explorer with Pennsylvania license plates.

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are searching for a driver who fatally struck a man in Brooklyn.

Investigators say a burgundy Ford Explorer hit the 55-year-old man at the corner of Fulton Street and Washington Avenue in the Cypress Hills section as he crossed the street.

The incident happened Saturday just before 12:30 a.m.

The man was taken to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle did not remain on the scene.

