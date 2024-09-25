4 people injured in building fire in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn: FDNY

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Four people were injured in a fire in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn on Wednesday, according to FDNY officials.

It happened just before 3:05 p.m. at a mixed-use building at 759 DeKalb Ave. between Marcy and Tompkins avenues.

Sixty fire and EMS personnel helped get the fire under control in under an hour.

Four people were taken to local area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further details have been provided.

The investigation is ongoing.

