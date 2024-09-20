NYPD to announce security measures ahead of United Nations General Assembly

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Next week, more than 130 world leaders will meet for the United Nations General Assembly.

Officials are coming to the city for high-level meetings on issues impacting countries around the world.

Friday morning, the NYPD is set to hold a security briefing on the steps they're taking to protect these officials including getting more control over unmanned drones in the sky. The NYPD says they pose a serious safety threat to New Yorkers.

With recent attacks in the Middle East, the issue is becoming a real focus of the city's counter-terror planners.

Eyewitness News spoke exclusively to officials about their concerns.

As of now, only certain specialized teams of federal agents have the legal authority to take control of a suspicious drone, but the NYPD is looking to change that.

Officials are expected to continue lobbying in Washington, with hopes of eventually being able to get access to the devices.

Several hot-button issues are expected to be discussed at UNGA like climate change, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the Hamas-Israel war.

The NYPD is prepared for protests that could sound off nearby as groups push back on the stance these countries take on various issues.

At 9 a.m. Friday, families of hostages being held by Hamas are calling for their loved ones to be released, as the United States is trying to facilitate their release pushing for a ceasefire.

The NYPD wants the high-profile event to go off without a hitch.

"You've had two assassination attempts against former President Trump in the span of 65 days, you have your school shootings, you have all of your daily cadence of activity. Multiple wars overseas, one widening as we speak. And all of that can have a potential implication on New York City," said Deputy Commissioner Rebecca Weiner, NYPD Counterterrorism.

The NYPD will be dealing with two high level security details including President Joe Biden and former President Trump who has expressed interest in meeting with several world leaders.

In terms of street closures, First Avenue will be shut down Saturday at 8 p.m. Other closures will follow in the days after.

