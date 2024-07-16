1 child, 8 others injured in Bushwick apartment fire

BUSHWICK (WABC) -- At least 9 people were injured in an apartment fire in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

The blaze broke out overnight around 3 a.m. on Evergreen Avenue.

Among the injured was a child who sustained burns on their legs.

Multiple families were treated by first responders, including a baby and a toddler.

A resident who escaped the fire told Eyewitness News about the desperate moments.

"We had six dogs, a baby, my godson and his baby moms, which I had to run upstairs and try to save. I made sure everyone got out the best way they could," she said.

While the cause of the blaze is under investigation, a witness said a disturbed man on the first floor lit the fire.

