Man arrested in attempted rape after allegedly posing as ICE agent in Brooklyn

Joe Torres reports on the alleged attempted rape suspect who police say posed as an ICE agent in Brooklyn Heights.

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man is under arrest after apparently posing as an immigration officer before attempting to rape a woman in Brooklyn earlier this week.

Leon Howell, 43, was arrested Thursday and charged with rape, robbery, assault, burglary and criminal possession of stolen property.

Officials say a 51-year-old Hispanic woman was approached near Montague Street and Henry Street in Brooklyn Heights as she waited for a cab around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim told detectives that the suspect claimed to be an ICE agent and directed her to a nearby stairwell where he punched her and tried to rape her.

The suspect snatched a chain, cellphone and purse before he took off.

He never displayed any identification.

The victim suffered cuts to her face, as well as scratches and bruises throughout her body. She was taken to the hospital and is said to be stable.

