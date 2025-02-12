Woman says man posed as ICE agent before attempted rape in Brooklyn

A man is wanted for an alleged attempted rape in Brooklyn

A man is wanted for an alleged attempted rape in Brooklyn

A man is wanted for an alleged attempted rape in Brooklyn

A man is wanted for an alleged attempted rape in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who apparently posed as an immigration officer before attempting to rape a woman in Brooklyn.

Officials say a 51-year-old woman was approached near Montague Street and Henry Street in Brooklyn Heights as she waited for a cab around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The man then forced the woman into a basement and attempted to sexually assault her.

The victim, an Hispanic woman, told police that the man said he was an ICE agent and needed to speak her.

She suffered cuts to her face and bruising, and was taken to the hospital.

Janice Yu has the latest from the Bronx.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.