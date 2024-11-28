Buildings evacuated after manhole fire spreads to Brooklyn Heights apartment on Thanksgiving

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, New York (WABC) -- Buildings had to be evacuated on Thanksgiving after a manhole fire broke out in Brooklyn and extended to an apartment.

Firefighters responded to 76 Remsen St. in Brooklyn Heights just after 12 p.m. for a manhole fire underneath a car.

FDNY officials say the manhole fire led to a car fire, which then spread into a fourth-floor apartment inside 76 Remsen St.

They say the apartment became fully engulfed, with elevated carbon monoxide levels impacting two additional buildings, leading to evacuations up and down the block.

In total, two buildings were evacuated because of elevated CO levels, and while the building where the fire happened has not been evacuated, it has no power.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The FDNY was able to pack up some residents' Thanksgiving meals so they could take them to go.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

