Brooklyn Nets' Keita Bates-Diop leads youth basketball clinic in NYC park

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NBA and New York City Parks are teaming up this summer.
Brooklyn Nets player Keita Bates-Diop helped lead a youth basketball clinic on Saturday morning at Rucker Park in Harlem.
Kids worked on fundamentals and learned life-saving tools like CPR.
The NBA Players Association and the city plan on holding more events throughout the summer.
