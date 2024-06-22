Brooklyn Nets' Keita Bates-Diop leads youth basketball clinic in NYC park

Brooklyn Nets player Keita Bates-Diop helped lead a youth basketball clinic on Saturday morning at Rucker Park in Harlem.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NBA and New York City Parks are teaming up this summer.

Kids worked on fundamentals and learned life-saving tools like CPR.

The NBA Players Association and the city plan on holding more events throughout the summer.

