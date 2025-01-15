Police investigating shooting that left teen boy, woman injured in Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 15-year-old boy and 32-year-old woman were struck by gunfire in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

Police say it happened Tuesday evening just after 7 p.m.

The boy was hit the ankle after a car pulled up to him along Chauncey Street.

He told police he heard four to five shots and felt pain in his ankle. He was taken to Maimonides Medical Center for treatment.

Meanwhile, the woman was graxed in the chest from the shooting.

She walked herself into New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital for aid.

Both victims are expected to recover.

At least ten shell casings were taken into evidence.

The boy does not have a criminal record but may have been the intended target, according to police.

Officers believe the 32-year-old woman was an innocent bystander.

