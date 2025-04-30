Investigation underway after man killed during NYPD attempt to stop suspected stolen car

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 28-year-old suspect was fatally shot after nearly striking an NYPD lieutenant, who was part of a roadblock attempting to stop the driver speeding on the Belt Parkway.

It all unfolded Tuesday night when the NYPD Community Response Team was searching for stolen cars.

Officers first spotted the Porsche, believed to be stolen in Pennsylvania with license plates that did not match, near Cropsey Avenue in Canarsie.

Police tried to pull the driver over but it drove off eastbound on the Belt Parkway.

Following the new protocol on police pursuits, the officers did not pursue him.

Instead, they transmitted the vehicle description to fellow officers, allowing those in an adjoining precinct to set up a roadblock near Exit 13.

The suspect swerved to avoid the roadblock and sped toward officers, either clipping or almost clipping a lieutenant.

Investigators say officers fired shots, but the driver kept going for one more mile until ultimately crashing the Porsche into an NYPD vehicle.

The man was on federal probation for trafficking stolen cars from Pennsylvania to New York.

At least one passenger in the stolen vehicle was taken into police custody following the shooting. Charges have not been filed against that person.

