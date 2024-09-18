Calls for NYPD accountability after officer, suspect, 2 bystanders shot at Brooklyn subway station

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- There are growing calls for accountability from the NYPD after an officer, suspect, and two bystanders were shot in Brooklyn Sunday afternoon.

"We don't want to take their word for it, because as it stands today, we do not have a fair and a true story and a full story of the events that happened," said Nick Liakas, attorney.

It all began when two officers were attempting to stop Derell Mickles who apparently jumped the turnstile at the Sutter Avenue subway station.

Authorities say Mickles verbally threatened the officers and then pulled out a knife.

The officer's Tasers were reportedly ineffective and that when police opened fire.

"Didn't think about folks going to work than to think about folks just living their normal lives. This was dangerous, irresponsible, and careless," said Chris Banks, NYC Council Member.

Mickels was critically injured.

A 26-year-old was grazed by a bullet and 49-year-old Gregory Delpeche is critical after being shot in the head.

"I thought it was a prank call because I couldn't believe that out of all the people that get shot, it would be him," said Greg Nougues, Delpeche's cousin. "So that's when, you know, I call my mother and I say to her, 'I've got to go to the hospital to make sure it is true.'"

Mayor Eric Adams praised the two police officers involved in the Sunday afternoon shooting and says they stopped a very dangerous person who was committing a crime.

"And he was not shot for fair evasion. He was shot because he had a knife and he went after the police officers after repeatedly asking him to put down the knife. I thought those officers responded accordingly," he said.

There has also been public outrage over the events that unfolded inside the Sutter Avenue subway station.

On Tuesday, 18 people were taken into custody during a protest.

Seventeen were summonsed for disorderly conduct and another received a desk appearance ticket for criminal possession of a controlled substance.

----------

