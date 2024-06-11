84-year-old woman wounded by stray bullet in Brooklyn

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Am 84-year-old woman sitting in her walker was hit by a stray bullet in East Flatbush on Monday night.

Officers responded to Brooklyn Avenue and Foster Avenue around 6:45 p.m.

Police are still piecing together what exactly led up to this shooting incident as multiple bullets sprayed the street.

As many as 20 shell casings were found at the scene.

Eyewitness News was told this may have been a shootout between two groups.

The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital where she's expected to survive.

Police are searching for the suspect who fled on foot.

Important to note so far this year in this precinct, 15 people have been shot in 14 incidents.

