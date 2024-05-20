Gunfight in East Flatbush leaves a woman injured after stray bullet strikes leg

EAST FLATBUSH (WABC) -- It was a chaotic scene last night in East Flatbush, Brooklyn with innocent bystanders frantically sprinting for cover after gunfire exploded at the intersection of Church and Utica Avenue.

The shooting happened around 7:15 last night.

"It's shocking. It's very shocking."

Video shows a man in a green shirt looking across the street.

From inside a smoke shop you can see a burst of fire through the doorway.

Then, everyone inside runs out except for the man seen in the black hoodie, who calmly exited the store.

Across the street by the bus stop, a woman is struck in her leg, while she was waiting for the bus.

Another man, the apparent intended target, gets down on one knee and returns fire.

The initial gunman appears to follow his target to the corner but then turns and flees the scene.

"Bad. - surprised by this? - yes!"

"Shocked shocked shocked. - you concerned about your safety? - of course."

That volley of gunfire sent people scrambling on both sides of the streets and customers pouring out of the smoke shop.

Cops say the 39-year-old innocent bystander was rushed to Kings County Hospital.

She is expected to be ok.

