84-year-old woman shot while sitting in walker in East Flatbush, police search for gunman

EAST FLATBUSH (WABC) -- A tough scene in Brooklyn, where a walker was left standing behind after an 84-year-old woman who was sitting in it became a victim of gun violence.

Police in East Flatbush are now looking for a shooter.

The woman was hit by a stray bullet Monday evening on Brooklyn and Foster Avenues and is now recovering at an area hospital.

Video shows a very active scene as police tape cordons the woman's walker while the shooting investigation continues.

Police are still piecing together what exactly led up to this shooting incident as multiple bullets sprayed the East Flatbush street and as many as 20 shell casings were found at the scene.

The shootout possibly could have been between two groups.

Police are on the hunt for the gunman as the 84-year-old woman is being treated for her injuries after being shot in the left arm.

So far this year, in this precinct, 15 people have been shot in 14 incidents.

If anyone has any information in relation to this incident, give police a call.

