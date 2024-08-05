Teenager shot in the stomach in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A teenager was shot in the stomach in Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon.

The 19-year-old was rushed from the scene on Snediker Avenue in East New York to Brookdale Hospital. He is currently in stable condition.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made,

