  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Teenager shot in the stomach in Brooklyn

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, August 5, 2024 2:24AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A teenager was shot in the stomach in Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon.

The 19-year-old was rushed from the scene on Snediker Avenue in East New York to Brookdale Hospital. He is currently in stable condition.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made,

ALSO READ | How fake slip-and-fall claims can lead to rising rent, homeowner costs

Investigative Reporter Kristin Thorne joined Mornings @ 10 to discuss the impact of fake slip-and-fall claims on homeowners and rent costs.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News


Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW