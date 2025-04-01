12-year-old detained, teen sought after subway conductor punched in face in Brooklyn

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 12-year-old boy was detained, and another teen -- believed to be about 15 - is still being sought for punching a female subway train conductor in a robbery of her conductor keys.

The teens appear to have had their own set of subway keys to open the conductor's cab on a Manhattan-bound F train around 1 p.m. Monday.

Police say they punched the 51-year-old female conductor in the face and stole her keys.

The 12-year-old is a juvenile and was turned over to his parents. The other teen, who also appears to be a juvenile, is still being sought.

The conductor refused medical attention and is said to be OK.

The MTA has been working recently on technology to restrict access to subway train conductor cabs.

The investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ | Owner, countless cats killed in fire at animal sanctuary on Long Island

Chantee Lans reports from Medford.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.