66-year-old woman found dead with stab wounds in Brooklyn apartment

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 66-year-old woman was found dead inside a home in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon.

The woman was found unresponsive in the kitchen of her apartment on East 56th St. after 3 p.m.

She was found with multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sources say the victim may have been cooking just before her death.

The victim's identity has not yet been released, but neighbors were sad to hear of her death on Wednesday.

"I'm just really surprised, really," neighbor Jayna Simeon said. "She does not deserve, she did not deserve the way she passed away at all."

Neighbors said the victim was a nurse, but suffered some type of injury and had been unable to work.

That only added insult to injury after falling on hard times following a devastating fire that destroyed her home in November 2022.

