Four brothers were in car that went off I-95 in Port Richmond; 2 dead

PHILADELPHIA -- Four brothers were inside a car that went off an I-95 overpass in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia, resulting in a crash that left two of them dead.

Police say a Mazda with four brothers inside somehow traveled off I-95 and landed on Castor Avenue below the interstate around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The view from Chopper 6 shows a break in the guardrail where the vehicle plunged about 20 to 30 feet.

Police say the occupants were identified as four brothers from New Jersey.

The two rear passengers, ages 18 and 22, were ejected from the vehicle and died as a result of their injuries.

The driver and the front passenger, ages 18 and 23, were taken to nearby hospitals where they remain in critical condition.

"It does appear that they are all adult males. One person was ejected from the vehicle and they were pronounced on scene. A second person was pronounced deceased at a nearby hospital," said Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace.

Witnesses told police that the Mazda and a Dodge Challenger were racing down I-95 northbound at a high rate of speed when the driver of the Mazda lost control.

It's unclear what caused the driver to lose control but sources say street racing may be involved.

The victims' names have not been released.

Pennsylvania State Police say that a puppy riding in the vehicle was also ejected and found dead.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call Philadelphia police.