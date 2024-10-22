Bruce Springsteen, bandmates and celebrity fans attend premiere of 'Road Diary' documentary in LA

Bandmates and celebrity fans joined Bruce Springsteen at the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary "Road Diary," a detailed look at Springsteen and the E Street Band's live shows.

Bruce Springsteen, celebrity fans attend 'Road Diary' premiere in LA Bandmates and celebrity fans joined Bruce Springsteen at the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary "Road Diary," a detailed look at Springsteen and the E Street Band's live shows.

Bruce Springsteen, celebrity fans attend 'Road Diary' premiere in LA Bandmates and celebrity fans joined Bruce Springsteen at the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary "Road Diary," a detailed look at Springsteen and the E Street Band's live shows.

Bruce Springsteen, celebrity fans attend 'Road Diary' premiere in LA Bandmates and celebrity fans joined Bruce Springsteen at the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary "Road Diary," a detailed look at Springsteen and the E Street Band's live shows.

LOS ANGELES -- Rock 'n' roll hit Hollywood on Monday night for the premiere of the new documentary "Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band," a detailed look at "The Boss" and the group's live shows.

The Hulu and Disney+ film takes viewers backstage as Springsteen prepares for his latest world tour.

"It gives the fans a little look behind (at) how the sausage gets made," Springsteen said with a chuckle in a red carpet interview. "You know, how we put the show together."

It's the first time Springsteen has allowed unprecedented access into rehearsals and the preparation process as he and his longtime bandmates reunite.

"It's an intimate look at something that we don't typically get to see," said Disney CEO Bob Iger. "It's pulling back the curtain, not just on performance but on everything from inside that goes into making the performance what it is."

Jon Landau, Springsteen's manager and the documentary's producer, said "Bruce really gets to express his point of view after doing this for 55 years. And there's a certain depth and a certain spirit that I think comes through that is unusual and really helps to define him."

At 75, Springsteen says he plans on continuing to play until the wheels come off -- and so does the band.

"You don't have to be afraid to get a little bit older," said longtime bandmate Steven Van Zandt. "You can still be very productive and very exciting."

With such a deep catalog of hits, famous fans say picking their first choice is impossible.

"There are too many to pick as a favorite," Danny DeVito told reporters before the premiere. "It's like picking one of your favorite kids."

Beginning Oct. 25, watch "Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band" streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu, Disney+ and this station.

