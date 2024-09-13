Bruce Springsteen, Noah Kahan set to headline Sea.Hear.Now music festival in Asbury Park

Bruce Springsteen and Noah Kahan are headlining the Sea.Hear.Now festival in Asbury Park, NJ.

Bruce Springsteen and Noah Kahan are headlining the Sea.Hear.Now festival in Asbury Park, NJ.

Bruce Springsteen and Noah Kahan are headlining the Sea.Hear.Now festival in Asbury Park, NJ.

Bruce Springsteen and Noah Kahan are headlining the Sea.Hear.Now festival in Asbury Park, NJ.

ASBURY PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- People will be enjoying more than just the beautiful late-summer beach weather in Asbury Park this weekend.

The Sea.Hear.Now music festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday.

The main stage was spotted all set up on the beach on Friday.

The first night will be headlined by Noah Kahan.

Sunday, the main headliner is New Jersey native "The Boss" Bruce Springsteen.

It will be Springsteen's first show in Asbury Park since 2010.

ALSO READ | Grandfather suing after claiming Nassau County police wrongfully arrested him, used excessive force

Stacey Sager reports from Hempstead.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.