Bruce Springsteen, Noah Kahan set to headline Sea.Hear.Now music festival in Asbury Park

ASBURY PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- People will be enjoying more than just the beautiful late-summer beach weather in Asbury Park this weekend.
The Sea.Hear.Now music festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday.
The main stage was spotted all set up on the beach on Friday.
The first night will be headlined by Noah Kahan.
Sunday, the main headliner is New Jersey native "The Boss" Bruce Springsteen.
It will be Springsteen's first show in Asbury Park since 2010.
