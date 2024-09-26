Burglar steals money from donation box inside Franklin Square church in Nassau County

FRANKLIN SQUARE, New York (WABC) -- Police in Nassau County are searching for the person who burglarized a church in Franklin Square.

It happened on Tuesday, September 17 at 9:50 p.m. at the St. Catherine of Sienna Church on Holzheimer Street.

Police say the burglar forced open a locked basement door.

Once inside, the suspect pried open a donation box and stole the cash inside.

The suspect is described as an approximately 5'10" tall man with a thin build. He was wearing a white hat with a blue brim, brown sweater, black pants, and a black face covering.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the burglary to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

