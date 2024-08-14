Burned body found in park in Highbridge Park in Washington Heights; police investigating

Shannon Sohn is live in News Copter7 with the breaking details.

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- An active police investigation is underway after a burned body was discovered inside a park in Washington Heights on Wednesday.

NewsCopter 7 was over Highbridge Park, where police discovered the burned-up body shortly before 5 p.m.

The body was found a couple hundred feet into the park.

Police have set up yellow caution tape inside the park as the investigation continues.

No further details have been provided.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

