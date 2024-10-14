Police investigating after 2 brothers fatally stabbed in the Bronx

SOUNDVIEW, The Bronx (WABC) -- Two brothers were found fatally stabbed in the Bronx after a dispute on Sunday, police say.

It happened just after 4:45 a.m. in front of 1215 Stratford Avenue.

Police say Leider Guevara-Cubas, 27, was stabbed in the abdomen and a 25-year-old Ernesto Hector-Guevara was stabbed in the chest. Authorities added the brothers went to a part on the street and got into an altercation with a group of men.

"He was very good as a husband," said Merly Vasquez, Guevera-Cubas' wife. "As a father, we came here looking for a better life for our sons."

Guevera-Cubas and Hector-Guevara came from Peru to the United States two years ago. Both worked together in construction, according to their family.

"Very good guys and hard working people," one neighbor said. "They always pay the rent on time. Never had any issues with them. It's so sad."

Relatives say they hope the Peruvian Consulate can help the brothers parents get an emergency visa to come see their sons.

No arrests have been made.

