Calls for investigation into Con Edison pricing after recent report

The report came from analysis done by Rep. Ritchie Torres' office.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A new look at Con Ed's pricing has the utility under fire.

A report from Congressman Ritchie Torres shows Con Ed customers pay twice as much as people with service from National Grid.

The report cites a comparative analysis showing a Bronx property paying ConEd $1.29 per therm for delivery versus a Brooklyn property paying National Grid .54 per therm for delivery.

Torres is calling for New York's Public Service Commission to investigate.

He issued a statement saying,

"The following report concludes there is nothing remotely just and reasonable about the delivery rates Con Ed is charging the customers of the Bronx, Manhattan and Queens."

Con Ed then released a statement saying,

""Energy delivery rates vary from utility to utility for many reasons, including the level of service, customers' needs, the characteristics of the area and when new rates take effect. As we move from fossil fuels to clean energy, we are investing about $1 billion a year to keep our gas system safe. We replace 80 miles of cast-iron and steel main annually, conduct monthly leak patrols and are installing a first-of-its kind gas detector in customers' homes and businesses, an enormous step forward for safety. We encourage reforms that reduce natural gas consumption and provide customers with clean energy alternatives."

