Car driving wrong way crashes into tractor-trailer in Goshen, 1 dead

GOSHEN, New York (WABC) -- A fiery wrong-way crash between a car and a tractor-trailer killed at least one person in Orange County.
It happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the westbound lanes of Route 17, just past the Phillipsburg Road overpass in Goshen.
A car was driving the wrong way when it crashed head-on into the tractor-trailer.
The car caught fire and then spread to the cab of the tractor-trailer.
There driver of the car died. There is no word on the condition of the truck driver.
New York State Police have not yet determined the cause of the crash.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.