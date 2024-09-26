Car driving wrong way crashes into tractor-trailer in Goshen, 1 dead

The crash in Goshen claimed the life of the car's driver.

GOSHEN, New York (WABC) -- A fiery wrong-way crash between a car and a tractor-trailer killed at least one person in Orange County.

It happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the westbound lanes of Route 17, just past the Phillipsburg Road overpass in Goshen.

A car was driving the wrong way when it crashed head-on into the tractor-trailer.

The car caught fire and then spread to the cab of the tractor-trailer.

There driver of the car died. There is no word on the condition of the truck driver.

New York State Police have not yet determined the cause of the crash.

