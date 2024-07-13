Car submerges in water at Islip Marina

ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- A car submerged in the water at a marina on Long Island.

Firefighters raced to Islip Marina to help just after 5 a.m. Saturday.

The car's owner says there was no one inside at the time.

There is no word on how the car ended up in the water.

No injuries were reported.

