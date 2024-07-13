Car submerges in water at Islip Marina

ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- A car submerged in the water at a marina on Long Island.
Firefighters raced to Islip Marina to help just after 5 a.m. Saturday.
The car's owner says there was no one inside at the time.
There is no word on how the car ended up in the water.
No injuries were reported.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.