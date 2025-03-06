Central Park loop getting redesign to improve safety and separate pedestrians from cyclists

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- New Yorkers are starting to venture out more as spring approaches and the city is trying to make Central Park safer for everyone.

There are 843 acres in Central Park, but at times it seems like there just isn't enough room for everyone.

"We have 42 million visitors a year and you put that many people in one place and folks are going to bump into each other," said Central Park Conservancy VP of Gov't Relations David Saltonstall.

Starting March 17, Central Park's six-mile loop will get a redesign and a new look. The goal is to prevent collisions between pedestrians and cyclists.

"I hope what people will see is a much more intuitive layout of the road," Saltonstall said. "The size isn't changing, the width isn't changing, but within the road there will be essentially three lanes."

They will make separate lanes, one for walkers and runners, one for slower bikes, and one for faster e-bikes and emergency vehicles.

"We've certainly heard a lot that things are going faster on the drives than they used to, so we wanted to recognize that reality and do something about that," Saltonstall said.

Crews will also replace all traffic lights with signals for bicycles.

From 2018 to 2022 there have been a total of 522 collisions, over 100 per year, with one fatality. Bike-only collisions accounted for 53% of all reported crashes in the park.

Work is expected to be completed on the loop's southern section by May. Officials say work on the northern portion of the loop will take place next year after the Davis Center at the Harlem Meer opens this spring.

The drives will remain open during construction as the Department of Transportation will do the repaving work overnight.

