Chancellor David Banks celebrates progress, previews what's next for NYC Schools

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Chancellor David Banks is celebrating the progress of New York City Schools.

He invited educators and the media to attend his "State of Our Schools" address at the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts High School in Queens on Tuesday morning.

Chancellor Banks touted the progress students in the nation's largest school district made with the city's NYC Reads program.

"All in all, get this, over half a million students will be impacted by NYC Reads and NYC Solves just this year alone," Banks said. "So just picture this for a moment, if you walk into any Pre-K classroom anywhere in the city, kids will be learning from the same curriculum."

Just one day prior, New York City Mayor Eric Adams released his mayor's management report for this fiscal year, which assesses agencies performances from the year prior.

Among the areas showing improvement, was education.

"Public schools are the foundation of both this city and our administration's priorities. From enhancing literacy to creating pathways for rewarding careers to investing over $1.5 billion in our schools, we are committed to providing the resources and support necessary for a world-class education," Banks said. "With the collective dedication of 140,000 staff members, New York City Public Schools are united in driving this mission forward and elevating all of our schools."

Last week, Banks spoke out after the FBI seized two of his cell phones and raided his home as part of an ongoing federal investigation into city officials.

His lawyer advised him that he is "absolutely not the target" in the investigations.

N.J. Burkett has the latest on Mayor Eric Adams and the optics during a scandal, resignations.

