NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks speaks out for first time since his home was raided by the FBI

NEW YORK -- Schools Chancellor David Banks is speaking out for the first time since the FBI raided his home as part of ongoing federal investigations into city officials.

Addressing the media at the Tweed Courthouse on Friday morning, Banks said federal agents seized two cell phones during the raid at his home. According to Banks, he has not been given his devices back yet, including his personal phone and one issued by the education department.

Banks underlined during the press conference that he is "absolutely not the target" in these investigations, according to his attorney.

The schools chancellor, however, finds himself at the center of at least one of the multiple federal corruption investigations into Mayor Eric Adams' administration.

Last week, federal agents issued a search warrant at the Hamilton Heights home that Banks shares with partner, First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright. The FBI also raided the home of the chancellor's two brothers, which includes Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Philip Banks. Terence Banks, the chancellor's other brother and an independent consultant, was also probed in some fashion.

All of them had to surrender their devices to federal investigators.

During Friday's press conference, Banks remained adamant that he did nothing wrong.

"As it relates to myself, I have always lived my life with integrity, every day of my life. And anybody who knows me knows that," Banks said.

Banks' comments come after New York City Police Commissioner Edward Caban announced his resignation on Thursday amid the ongoing FBI probes.

In a letter to the police department announcing his resignation, Caban wrote, "My complete focus has always been on the NYPD - the department and people I love and have dedicated over 30 years of service to. However, the news around recent developments has created a distraction for our department, and I am unwilling to let my attention be on anything other than our important work, or the safety of the men and women of the NYPD."

Tom Donlon, a retired FBI official and former New York Homeland Security director, has been named interim commissioner.

In a written statement Donlon wrote, "I am honored and humbled to be named interim-Commissioner of the New York City Police Department. My goals are clear: continue the historic progress decreasing crime and removing illegal guns from our communities, uphold the highest standards of integrity and transparency, and support our dedicated officers."

Federal agents have previously searched the homes of several other associates of Mayor Adams, who turned over his own electronic devices to the FBI back in 2023.

