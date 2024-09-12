Who is Tom Donlon, interim NYPD police commissioner?

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams has named Tom Donlon, a retired FBI official, as the interim police commissioner.

He replaces Edward Caban who resigned Thursday, one week after it emerged that his phone was seized as part of a federal investigation that touched several members of the mayor's inner circle.

The Bronx native comes from outside the NYPD but he has worked at the local, state, federal and international law enforcement and security levels.

Donlon previously served as the chief of the FBI's National Threat Center and once led the Office of Homeland Security in New York, before starting his own security firm in 2020.

He also worked as the cold case agent investigating the 1993 Twin Towers bombing as well as the attacks on the US Embassies in Africa and the USS Cole in Yemen by al Qaeda.

Donlon said in a statement he was "honored and humbled" to head "the greatest law enforcement agency in the world," and that his priorities would include removing illegal guns from the community.

"Tom joins a team at One Police Plaza that is relentlessly dedicated to public safety and protecting New Yorkers. That is why New York is the safest big city in the world, and why it will continue to be," Mayor Adams said.

Watch NYC Mayor Eric Adams' complete statement after the resignation of NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban.

