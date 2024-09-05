FBI raids homes of two of New York City Mayor Eric Adams' top deputies, sources say

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The FBI on Thursday conducted searches at the homes of two of New York City Mayor Eric Adams' closest aides, sources familiar with the investigation told ABC News.

The Hamilton Heights home of First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright, who is engaged to Schools Chancellor David Banks, and the Hollis, Queens home of Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Phil Banks were searched as part of an ongoing investigation, the sources said.

The FBI declined to comment. A spokesman for the US Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York declined to comment.

The FBI seized evidence, including electronics, as part of the searches, according to sources.

Federal agents have previously raided the homes of several other associates of Mayor Adams, who turned over his own electronic devices to the FBI.

The mayor's chief counsel Lisa Zornberg released a statement saying: "Investigators have not indicated to us the mayor or his staff are targets of any investigation. As a former member of law enforcement, the mayor has repeatedly made clear that all members of the team need to follow the law."

A source familiar with the matter said the searches do not appear to be related to the investigation into whether Adams accepted donations from Turkey in exchange for official favors.

No charges have been filed.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

