FBI searches Brooklyn home of campaign consultant linked to Mayor Eric Adams

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- FBI agents are executing a search warrant at the Crown Heights, Brooklyn, home of Brianna Suggs, who is a campaign consultant linked to Mayor Eric Adams.

The agents descended on the home on Lincoln Place on Thursday morning.

This law enforcement action may be the reason the mayor abruptly returned back to the city, although a spokesperson declined to comment.

While on his way to Washington, D.C. for meetings related to the migrant crisis, Adams abruptly turned back for New York City on Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for Adams would only say the mayor was heading home to "deal with a matter." It was not believed to be safety or security related, according to an NYPD official.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

