Crystal Cranmore has the latest on the double murder of a father and son in an upstairs apartment in East Flatbush, Brooklyn.

Man shot by police believed to be suspect in Brooklyn double murder

BATH BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man shot by police in the Bath Beach section of Brooklyn on Wednesday morning is believed to be the suspect in a double murder.

The man was rushed to the hospital in unknown condition.

The man was shot as police searched for 47-year-old Jason Pass, wanted in a double fatal shooting in Brooklyn Sunday night.

Pass was being sought in the murder of the residents in an upstairs apartment. He was identified from surveillance video recovered by police that shows the entire shooting.

Family members identified the victims as 47-year-old Bladimy Mathurin and his 27-year-old son Chinwai Mode.

The incident appears to be the result of a yearslong dispute over noise between the neighbors.

Six 311 calls were made from Pass' apartment since March 8, 2022, complaining about the noise from the upstairs apartment.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated.

