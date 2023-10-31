Downstairs neighbor ID'd after father, son killed amid apparent noise dispute in Brooklyn

Crystal Cranmore has more on the calls for justice from the family and community members.

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Authorities have released new information about the man wanted for allegedly killing a father and son after an apparent dispute over noise in their Brooklyn apartment.

Jason Pass, 47, is being sought in the double murder of the residents in an upstairs apartment Sunday night.

Pass has been identified from surveillance video recovered by police that shows the entire shooting.

Family members identified the victims on Monday as 47-year-old Bladimy Mathurin and his 27-year-old son Chinwai Mode.

Six 311 calls were made from Pass' apartment since March 8, 2022, complaining about the noise from the upstairs apartment.

The victims' apartment above has wooden floors, and while the calls were about banging on the floor, it was likely the noise of walking.

The apartment upstairs didn't have carpeting and it was a wood floor, so there was a lot of noise. People walking back and forth generated these calls, a police official said.

"Kids make noise all the time, it doesn't dictate for someone to come up with a firearm and take someone's life," said family friend Mickael Louis.

The hunt is now on for Pass, who fled the building in the elevator and was last seen eastbound on foot.

He has one prior arrest for robbery in 1992.

Now the family is holding onto memories.

"Why would you bring your gun to shoot my family, why would you bring a gun to tear my family apart?" said Marie Delilles.

Assemblywoman Monique Chandler-Waterman is helping the grieving family who is asking for security. The assemblywoman said she plans to work with police to ensure the family's safety while the search continues for the suspect.

