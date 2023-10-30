Police investigate double fatal shooting in East Flatbush; no arrests made

Police are investigating after two people were found fatally shot in an apartment building in Brooklyn.

Authorities say they were found in East Flatbush just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the bodies in the fourth-floor hallway. The suspect fled the scene.

Officials say they believe the two victims are related.

Detectives are trying to figure out a motive for the shooting. No arrests have been made.

