Baby boy found abandoned in front of apartment building in Chelsea, Manhattan

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A baby boy was found abandoned in front of an apartment building in Manhattan early Thursday morning.

According to the NYPD, a doorman found the newborn outside of the building at 515 West 23rd St. around 3:20 a.m.

Police say the newborn had his umbilical cord attached and was wearing no clothing.

At the time, the doorman called over an EMT, who is assigned to nearby FDNY EMS Station 7 and was getting off-duty, for help.

The first responder evaluated the newborn. The boy was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

