Christmas Eve snowfall totals from New York and New Jersey

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Christmas Eve morning, a fast-moving burst of snow turned New York City into a winter wonderland.
Here's a look at some Tuesday morning snowfall totals from around the region.
Oakland 1.0 in
Montvale 0.8 in
River Edge 0.5 in
Montclair 0.5 in
Harrison 1.0 in
West Milford 1.1 in
New Providence 0.6 in
N Port Jervis 2.5 in
Port Jervis 1.8 in
Monroe 1.6 in
Nelsonville 1.4 in
Stony Point 0.5 in
Croton-on-Hudson 1.3 in
Armonk 0.8 in
South Salem 0.5 in
Source: National Weather Service
----------
