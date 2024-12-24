24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Christmas Eve snowfall totals from New York and New Jersey

Tuesday, December 24, 2024 3:26PM
Christmas Eve morning Tri-State snow totals
New York City is dreaming of a white Christmas, but will conditions last?

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Christmas Eve morning, a fast-moving burst of snow turned New York City into a winter wonderland.

Here's a look at some Tuesday morning snowfall totals from around the region.

NEW JERSEY

Bergen County

Oakland 1.0 in
Montvale 0.8 in
River Edge 0.5 in

Essex County


Montclair 0.5 in

Hudson County


Harrison 1.0 in

Passaic County


West Milford 1.1 in

Union County


New Providence 0.6 in

NEW YORK

Orange County

N Port Jervis 2.5 in
Port Jervis 1.8 in
Monroe 1.6 in

Putnam County


Nelsonville 1.4 in

Rockland County


Stony Point 0.5 in

Westchester County

Croton-on-Hudson 1.3 in
Armonk 0.8 in
South Salem 0.5 in

Source: National Weather Service

