Christmas Eve snowfall totals from New York and New Jersey

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Christmas Eve morning, a fast-moving burst of snow turned New York City into a winter wonderland.

Here's a look at some Tuesday morning snowfall totals from around the region.

NEW JERSEY

Bergen County

Oakland 1.0 in

Montvale 0.8 in

River Edge 0.5 in

Essex County

Montclair 0.5 in

Hudson County

Harrison 1.0 in

Passaic County

West Milford 1.1 in

Union County

New Providence 0.6 in

NEW YORK

Orange County

N Port Jervis 2.5 in

Port Jervis 1.8 in

Monroe 1.6 in

Putnam County

Nelsonville 1.4 in

Rockland County

Stony Point 0.5 in

Westchester County

Croton-on-Hudson 1.3 in

Armonk 0.8 in

South Salem 0.5 in

Source: National Weather Service

