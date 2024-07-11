New Citi Bike fee increase goes into effect in NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The cost to rent a Citi Bike ebike in New York City went up again Wednesday morning, which is the second increase in the last six months.

The increase comes as Citi Bike says there have been higher than anticipated battery swapping, insurance, and vehicle expenses that have made ebike fleet operations more costly than planned.

Citi Bike said it is working to build more charging stations throughout the city to reduce the need to swap batteries so often.

Annual, monthly and daily memberships will all stay the same.

The ebike fees went up 0.24 cents a minute.

That's a 0.14 cent increase from January.

Overage fees also went up $0.24 per minute.

